Amen Thompson News: Strikes for 19 in Thursday's win

Thompson amassed 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 victory over the 76ers.

The third-year guard has been rock solid for the Rockets down the stretch. Thompson has scored at least 14 points in eight straight games, averaging 18.4 points, 6.9 boards, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals over that span while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor as Houston tries to chase down Denver and the Lakers for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.