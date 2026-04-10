Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Strikes for 19 in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Thompson amassed 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 victory over the 76ers.

The third-year guard has been rock solid for the Rockets down the stretch. Thompson has scored at least 14 points in eight straight games, averaging 18.4 points, 6.9 boards, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals over that span while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor as Houston tries to chase down Denver and the Lakers for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips: Best Waiver Wire Adds, Starts for this Week
Author Image
Dan Bruno
11 days ago