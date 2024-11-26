Amen Thompson News: Strong two-way effort

Thompson supplied 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and four steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Thompson got it done on both ends of the floor, scoring double-digits for the eighth time in the past nine games, adding seven combined steals and blocks. Despite a somewhat inconsistent role, Thompson has been able to provide excellent value off the bench. Over the past week, he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 28.5 minutes per game. Even if he continues to come off the bench, Thompson should continue to be a key piece for the surging Rockets.