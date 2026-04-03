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Amen Thompson News: Stuffs stat sheet Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 9:39pm

Thompson contributed 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 140-106 win over Utah.

Another game, another impressive performance for Thompson, who scored at least 20 points for the first time since a loss to the Bulls on March 23 while ending just two boards shy of a double-double. Even if Thompson doesn't record double-doubles regularly, his ability to fill the stat sheet and stay heavily involved on both ends of the court gives him impressive upside across all formats.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
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