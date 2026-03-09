Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Stuffs stat sheet in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Thompson produced 23 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 loss to the Spurs.

Thompson co-led the Rockets in scoring in this one alongside Kevin Durant, but he also made his presence felt in other categories as well. Thompson has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings, and in five of his nine appearances since the All-Star break, even though he's not known for his scoring prowess alone. Thompson is averaging a solid line of 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game since the All-Star break.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
