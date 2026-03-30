Amen Thompson News: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday
Thompson produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 134-102 victory over the Pelicans.
Thompson has failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last three games, but the third-year guard continues to leave a mark on both ends of the court even when he's not thriving as a scorer, so he remains a reliable fantasy option in most formats. Since the beginning of March, Thompson is averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from three-point range.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 255 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 237 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide7 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More