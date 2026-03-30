Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Thompson produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 134-102 victory over the Pelicans.

Thompson has failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last three games, but the third-year guard continues to leave a mark on both ends of the court even when he's not thriving as a scorer, so he remains a reliable fantasy option in most formats. Since the beginning of March, Thompson is averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 43.8 percent from three-point range.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
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