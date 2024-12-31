Amen Thompson News: Suspended for two games

The NBA suspended Thompson on Tuesday for two games without pay for his involvement in an on-court altercation during Sunday's game against the Heat.

After Tyler Herro leaned into Thompson on Sunday in the fourth quarter of the Heat's 104-100 win, Thompson grabbed Herro by the jersey and threw him to the floor, resulting in a multi-player altercation. Thompson, Herro, Terry Rozier and Jalen Green were all ejected from the game, but only Thompson and Rozier received suspensions, with the latter forced to miss only one game. Thompson's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Lakers. In his absence, Cam Whitmore could see more playing time.