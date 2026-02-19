Amen Thompson News: Tallies four swipes
Thompson notched nine points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 victory over the Hornets.
Thompson had a below-average night offensively, but he made up for it with his effort on the opposite end. He recorded four steals for the second time in his last nine games and registered a block for the third time in four appearances. Thompson is averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left3 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 514 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 514 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 217 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More