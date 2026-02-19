Amen Thompson headshot

Amen Thompson News: Tallies four swipes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Thompson notched nine points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 victory over the Hornets.

Thompson had a below-average night offensively, but he made up for it with his effort on the opposite end. He recorded four steals for the second time in his last nine games and registered a block for the third time in four appearances. Thompson is averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five games.

Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amen Thompson See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago