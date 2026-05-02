Amen Thompson News: Team-high 18 points in Game 6 loss

Thompson accumulated 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 45 minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Thompson did most of his scoring out of halftime, scoring 10 of his team-high 18 points in the third quarter, but the Rockets were in too much of a deficit to mount a comeback and extend the series to Game 7. The third-year pro finished the series averaging 19.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over 44.2 minutes per game. Thompson averaged career highs in points, assists and steals during the 2025-26 regular season and should command a sizable extension from the Rockets during the offseason.