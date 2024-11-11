Fantasy Basketball
Amen Thompson News: Will start at PG Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 3:51pm

Thompson will start at point guard during Monday's game against the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Fred VanVleet (foot) sidelined, Thompson will make his first start of the season. The second-year wing has averaged 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.1 minutes per game through 10 appearances this season, but he figures to have increased usage while running Houston's offense against Washington.

