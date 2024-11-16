Fantasy Basketball
Aminu Mohammed News: Gets garbage time minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Mohammed mustered two points (1-1 FG) and one assist in five minutes during Friday's 115-90 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Mohammed made his only shot during garbage time of Friday's blowout loss. He averaged 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game across 29 appearances for Delaware last season but hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation to start the 2024-25 campaign.

