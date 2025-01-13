Aminu Mohammed News: Gets hot vs. Hustle
Mohammed collected 26 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes Sunday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 138-116 loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Mohammed led his team in scoring despite coming off the bench, and he also turned in a strong effort on the glass. This marks his best offensive performance of the G League Regular Season, beating his previous mark of 14 points, which occurred Thursday against Mexico City.
Aminu Mohammed
Free Agent
