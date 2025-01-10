Fantasy Basketball
Aminu Mohammed

Aminu Mohammed News: Productive in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 8:27am

Mohammed had 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and one block over 38 minutes in Thursday's 105-93 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Mohammed played much longer than usual given the number of absences for Delaware. The high activity led to his first double-double of the season, but he struggled to convert more attempts and finished with 33.3 percent efficiency from the field.

