Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey Injury: Exits early Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Coffey won't return to Thursday's game against the Spurs due to a left ankle sprain. He'll finish with two assists and one rebound across six minutes.

After going unused off the bench in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota, Coffey returned to the rotation Thursday due to multiple key contributors being sidelined. However, the 28-year-old forward logged just under six minutes before exiting with a sprained ankle. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Bucks.

Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns
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