Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Head coach Jordan Ott said he expects Coffey (ankle) to be available for Sunday's game in Chicago, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Coffey still needs to go through his pregame routine before an official decision is made, but he's trending in the right direction. Coffey will likely have minutes restrictions if he's cleared, so he's not a great target in daily fantasy leagues.

Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns
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