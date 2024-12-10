Fantasy Basketball
Amir Coffey

Amir Coffey Injury: Full go at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Coach Tyronn Lue said Coffey (shoulder) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Coffey was a late scratch ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a right shoulder contusion. However, after logging a full practice, he's certainly on track to suit up for Friday's game in Denver. With Derrick Jones (hamstring) to miss at least two weeks, Coffey is in line for an increased role in the short term.

Amir Coffey
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
