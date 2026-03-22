Amir Coffey Injury: Not playing Sunday
Coffey (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Toronto.
Coffey will end up missing a second consecutive game after spraining his left ankle against the Spurs on Thursday, and his next chance to play is Tuesday against the Nuggets. While he hasn't played as much in March as he had in February, his absence means Jamaree Bouyea and Isaiah Livers will have elevated roles off the bench.
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