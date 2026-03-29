Amir Coffey Injury: Out again Monday
Coffey (ankle) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's meeting with Memphis.
This will be Coffey's fifth consecutive game on the sidelines, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. For now, he should be considered highly questionable for Tuesday's game in Orlando.
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