Amir Coffey Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Coffey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago.
Coffey hasn't played since March 19, so if he is cleared for Sunday's game, he'll likely have some minutes restrictions. Check back closer to Sunday's tipoff for official word on Coffey's status.
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