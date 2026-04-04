Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Coffey (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Coffey hasn't played since March 19, so if he is cleared for Sunday's game, he'll likely have some minutes restrictions. Check back closer to Sunday's tipoff for official word on Coffey's status.

Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns
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