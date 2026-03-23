Amir Coffey Injury: Remaining out Tuesday
Coffey (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Denver.
Coffey will miss a third consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle sustained in Thursday's loss to San Antonio. His absence shouldn't significantly affect Phoenix's rotation, though it could lead to Isaiah Livers seeing some action off the bench. Coffey's next chance to play will come Saturday against Utah.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31357 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20February 20, 2025
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit: Don't Miss Out On Starting Yves MissiDecember 16, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8December 8, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29November 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More