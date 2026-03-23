Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey Injury: Remaining out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Coffey (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Denver.

Coffey will miss a third consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle sustained in Thursday's loss to San Antonio. His absence shouldn't significantly affect Phoenix's rotation, though it could lead to Isaiah Livers seeing some action off the bench. Coffey's next chance to play will come Saturday against Utah.

Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns
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