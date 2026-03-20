Amir Coffey Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Coffey (ankle) is out for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.
Coffey exited Thursday's loss to the Spurs after spraining his ankle and will now miss Saturday's game. However, he's not a large enough part of the rotation for his playing status to impact fantasy leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31354 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20February 20, 2025
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit: Don't Miss Out On Starting Yves MissiDecember 16, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8December 8, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29November 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More