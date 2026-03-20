Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Coffey (ankle) is out for Saturday's game versus the Bucks.

Coffey exited Thursday's loss to the Spurs after spraining his ankle and will now miss Saturday's game. However, he's not a large enough part of the rotation for his playing status to impact fantasy leagues.

Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns
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