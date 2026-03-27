Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Coffey (ankle) won't play Saturday versus the Jazz.

This will be Coffey's fourth consecutive game on the inactive list, and with Monday's meeting with Memphis being the first of a back-to-back set, he should be considered doubtful for that one. Coffey isn't a large enough part of the rotation in Phoenix for his playing status to impact fantasy leagues.

Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns
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