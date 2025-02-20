Amir Coffey News: Available and starting Thursday

Coffey (knee) is available and starting in Thursday's game against the Bucks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Clippers will tinker with their starting lineup in Coffey's return to action Thursday after he missed the team's final game before the All-Star break, moving Derrick Jones to the bench in the absence of Norman Powell (knee). Over 11 games as starter this season, Coffey has averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.6 steals in 29.1 minutes.