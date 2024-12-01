Fantasy Basketball
Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey News: Coming off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Coffey will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Coffey has started the last six games but he will be slotted back to the bench with Norman Powell (hamstring) back in the starting lineup. Coffey averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Amir Coffey
Los Angeles Clippers
