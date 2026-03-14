Amir Coffey News: Falls out of rotation
Coffey (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Suns' 122-115 loss to the Raptors.
After appearing in seven of the Suns' first eight games out of the All-Star break and averaging 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.9 minutes, Coffey has now been left out of the rotation for two of the past three contests. Though Dillon Brooks (hand) is likely still a week or more away from a return, the Suns appear set to move forward with Grayson Allen, Haywood Highsmith and Rasheer Fleming as their primary reserve options at forward and on the wing, which leaves Coffey and Ryan Dunn on the outside looking in for rotation spots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31348 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20February 20, 2025
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit: Don't Miss Out On Starting Yves MissiDecember 16, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8December 8, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29November 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More