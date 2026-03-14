Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey News: Falls out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Coffey (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Suns' 122-115 loss to the Raptors.

After appearing in seven of the Suns' first eight games out of the All-Star break and averaging 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.9 minutes, Coffey has now been left out of the rotation for two of the past three contests. Though Dillon Brooks (hand) is likely still a week or more away from a return, the Suns appear set to move forward with Grayson Allen, Haywood Highsmith and Rasheer Fleming as their primary reserve options at forward and on the wing, which leaves Coffey and Ryan Dunn on the outside looking in for rotation spots.

Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31
Author Image
Dan Bruno
348 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 20, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit: Don't Miss Out On Starting Yves Missi
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit: Don't Miss Out On Starting Yves Missi
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 16, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
December 8, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 29, 2024