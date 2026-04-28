Amir Coffey News: Finishes season in muted role

Coffey provided no counting stats in one minute during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Coffey, an impending unrestricted free agent, failed to make much of an impact with Phoenix following a trade from the Bucks at the February deadline. Over 16 regular-season games for the Suns, Coffey averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.1 minutes per tilt.