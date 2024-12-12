Amir Coffey News: Green light for Friday

Coffey (shoulder) has been cleared to play Friday against the Nuggets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Coffey was a full participant in Tuesday's practice after being held out Sunday due to a shoulder injury, and the team has since announced that he'll be available in Denver. The Minnesota product is averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.8 minutes over his last five appearances.