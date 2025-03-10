Amir Coffey News: Held to two points

Coffey provided two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in 27 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 overtime win over the Kings.

Despite a decent-sized workload, Coffey wasn't able to make an impact on the stat sheet. He's usually a tough sell in fantasy formats when the Clippers are at or close to full strength -- for the season, he's well outside the top-200 in nine-category fantasy value with 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 three-pointers.