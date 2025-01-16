Amir Coffey News: Hot three-point shooting continues

Coffey ended with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-67 win over the Nets.

Coffey has taken his game to another level for the Clippers this season, taking advantage of his bump in minutes during the 2024-25 campaign at 25.3 per game. The 27-year-old is shooting a career-high 43.6 percent from the three-point line for Los Angeles this season.