Amir Coffey News: Joins starting lineup Wednesday

Coffey is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

With the Clippers' starting backcourt out of action Wednesday, Coffey will draw his 10th start of the season. Through nine appearances with Los Angeles' first unit in 2024-25, Coffey has averaged 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent from three-point range.