Amir Coffey News: Limited run in return Sunday

Coffey (knee) played four minutes in Sunday's 124-119 overtime win over the Warriors, recording one rebound and one turnover during his time on the court.

Coffey had missed seven consecutive games due to left knee inflammation before getting the green light to suit up in the Clippers' regular-season finale. With both the Clippers and Warriors needing a win Sunday to clinch a top-six seed and avoid a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, LA head coach Tyronn Lue ran a tight nine-man rotation that barely included Coffey, who didn't check back into the game after the 10:52 mark of the second quarter. Nicolas Batum (groin) sat out the final two games of the regular season but could be available for Saturday's postseason opener in Denver, and his potential return may result in Coffey falling out of Lue's rotation entirely.