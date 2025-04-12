Amir Coffey News: Not on report for Sunday

Coffey (knee) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Coffey is not on the injury report for the regular-season finale, so he should handle his regular workload off the bench. The former Minnesota standout hasn't played since March 30, though it's worth noting he shouldn't have a big role coming off the bench. He's averaging 20.9 minutes per game in 19 appearances (two starts) since the All-Star break.