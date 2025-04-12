Fantasy Basketball
Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey News: Not on report for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Coffey (knee) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Coffey is not on the injury report for the regular-season finale, so he should handle his regular workload off the bench. The former Minnesota standout hasn't played since March 30, though it's worth noting he shouldn't have a big role coming off the bench. He's averaging 20.9 minutes per game in 19 appearances (two starts) since the All-Star break.

