Amir Coffey News: Not starting Tuesday
Coffey isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Suns are returning to their regular starting lineup, meaning Coffey will retreat to the bench. Coffey averaged 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 43 regular-season appearances off the bench between Phoenix and Milwaukee.
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