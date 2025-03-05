Amir Coffey News: Notches 13 points in loss

Coffey closed with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 loss to the Suns.

Coffey continues to play a key role for the second unit in Los Angeles. Over his last 10 games, he's been a serviceable player in deeper formats, posting averages of 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per contest.