Amir Coffey News: Pops for 20 off bench

Coffey racked up 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-117 victory over Chicago.

With Norman Powell (knee) sidelined for a fourth straight game, Coffey saw a significant role again from the second unit and produced his best scoring performance since Jan. 22, when he dropped 24 points on the Celtics. Coffey has played at least 26 minutes in all four games Powell has missed so far, starting two of them, and the 27-year-old forward has averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.0 threes over that span.