Amir Coffey News: Productive off bench

Coffey amassed 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 134-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

Coffey and Kris Dunn provided the Clippers with some quality minutes off the bench Monday. Coffey has upped his game in six November outings, producing 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest.