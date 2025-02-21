Amir Coffey News: Quiet outing in loss
Coffey (knee) produced eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to Milwaukee.
Coffey returned to game action after missing the Clippers' last outing before the All-Star break due to left knee soreness. The 27-year-old received the starting nod for just the second time in February, though he didn't make much of an impact on the game while playing 30-plus minutes for the first time since Jan. 27. Over his last five outings (one start), Coffey has averaged 12.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now