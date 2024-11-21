Fantasy Basketball
Amir Coffey News: Scores 18 points with first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Coffey produced 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-93 win over the Magic.

The Clippers will be without Norman Powell (hamstring) for a few more games, and Coffey will likely be the prime beneficiary. Although Coffey is only averaging 10.1 points per game, he possesses a strong defensive skill set that doesn't translate as well on paper. Recent offensive performances have upped his fantasy stock, but his potential is capped due to his position on the depth chart.

Amir Coffey
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
