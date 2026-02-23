Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey News: Sees uptick in playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Coffey ended with eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Coffey was unable to connect from beyond the arc but added eight points off the bench after being held scoreless in his last appearance Thursday against San Antonio. He also dished out a season-high four assists and tied his season best in steals. Coffey could remain part of the rotation until Grayson Allen (ankle) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) are cleared to return.

Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31
Author Image
Dan Bruno
329 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 20, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit: Don't Miss Out On Starting Yves Missi
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit: Don't Miss Out On Starting Yves Missi
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
December 16, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
December 8, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 29
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
November 29, 2024