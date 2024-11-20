Fantasy Basketball
Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey News: Starting nod Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Coffey will start Wednesday's game against Orlando in place of Norman Powell (hamstring), Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Coffey starts alongside James Harden, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones and Ivica Zubac on Wednesday. Coffey displayed volatile production across 16 starts last season, ultimately averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while connecting on 37.1 percent of 4.4 threes per game.

