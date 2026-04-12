Amir Coffey News: Starting Sunday
Coffey will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Coffey will make his first start as a Sun to close the regular season. He should see a significant role due to the team having numerous players sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 210 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3013 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 31March 31, 2025
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20February 20, 2025
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Start/Sit: Don't Miss Out On Starting Yves MissiDecember 16, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amir Coffey See More