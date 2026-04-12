Amir Coffey headshot

Amir Coffey News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Coffey will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Coffey will make his first start as a Sun to close the regular season. He should see a significant role due to the team having numerous players sidelined.

Amir Coffey
Phoenix Suns
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