Amir Coffey News: Starting Wednesday

Coffey will start Wednesday's game against Orlando in place of Norman Powell (hamstring), Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Coffey starts alongside James Harden, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones and Ivica Zubac on Wednesday. Coffey displayed volatile production across 16 starts last season, averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while connecting on 37.1 percent of 4.4 threes per game.