Amir Coffey News: Will suit up Sunday
Coffey (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
As expected, Coffey has been upgraded to available after head coach Jordan Ott said pregame that the veteran wing was trending in the right direction. With Phoenix close to full strength, Coffey isn't guaranteed playing time.
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