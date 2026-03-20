Andersson Garcia News: Bound for free agency

Garcia is set to become a free agent after his 10-day contract with the Jazz expired Friday, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Utah could look to bring Garcia back if the NBA grants the Jazz another temporary roster spot via a hardship exception, but for now, Shams Charania of ESPN relays that the team plans to sign guard Kennedy Chandler to a 10-day deal to take over Garcia's spot on the 15-man roster. After signing his 10-day contract March 11, Garcia saw ample playing time during his five-game run with the Jazz while the team contended with several injuries to other frontcourt players. The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M shot 31.0 percent from the field and 7.7 percent from three-point range while averaging 5.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.8 minutes per contest.