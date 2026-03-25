Andersson Garcia News: Earns double-double Wednesday

Garcia generated 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-94 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Garcia racked up double digits in rebounds for the 12th time in his last 13 appearances, and he stayed rather efficient in shooting despite his low number of attempts. The double-double was his 14th of the campaign, strengthening his position as the team's leader in that category. He should be highly reliable on the boards, especially if he retains the starting spot he has held for the last three games.