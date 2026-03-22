Andersson Garcia News: Grabs 17 boards in G League return

Garcia tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes Saturday in the G League Mexico City Capitanes' 116-105 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

After his 10-day deal with the Jazz expired Friday, Garcia wasn't re-signed by Utah and ended up returning to the Capitanes, with whom he had been spent all season prior to his recent stint in the NBA. The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M has been a key rotation player for the Capitanes in 2025-26, averaging 10.9 points. 10.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game over 36 appearances.