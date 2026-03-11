Andersson Garcia News: Joins Utah on 10-day deal

The Jazz signed Garcia to a 10-day contract Wednesday.

The undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M will get his first look at the NBA level after he has thus far spent his entire first season in the professional ranks in the G League. Over 35 games with the Mexico City Capitanes, Garcia averaged 10.9 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the field with 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest. With Utah having ruled out three big men for the season (Jusuf Nurkic, Walker Kessler and Jaren Jackson), Lauri Markkanen (hip) facing an uncertain timeline for a return and two-way player Blake Hinson having limited availability at the NBA level, Garcia could end up carving out a role in the Jazz frontcourt rotation.