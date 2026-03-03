Andersson Garcia News: Posts 20 rebounds against Boom

Garcia logged 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 20 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 122-110 G League win over the Noblesville Boom.

Garcia helped his side to victory with his usual efficiency from the field and an impressive effort on the rebounds. The 20 boards marked his second-best tally of the campaign, while the double-double increased his count to 12 in 33 appearances. His regular-season average of 10.4 rebounds per game is the highest on the squad and ranks him among the top 20 players in the G League in that category.