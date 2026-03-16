Andersson Garcia News: Pulls down 11 boards in start

Garcia recorded three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Kings.

Making his first career NBA start in just his third game, Garcia made an impact on the glass as he led the Jazz in rebounding. The undrafted 25-year-old rookie has been pressed into duty due to a rash of injuries in the Utah frontcourt, but his role could shrink quickly once Ace Bailey (concussion) or Lauri Markkanen (hip) are cleared to return.