Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Drummond (toe) didn't practice Friday and is unlikely to suit up for Saturday's game against Miami, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Drummond's absence streak is expected to extend to nine games Saturday due to a lingering sprained left toe. The big man doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, though Adem Bona will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time due to Drummond being sidelined.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
