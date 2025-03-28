Andre Drummond Injury: Doesn't practice Friday

Drummond (toe) didn't practice Friday and is unlikely to suit up for Saturday's game against Miami, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Drummond's absence streak is expected to extend to nine games Saturday due to a lingering sprained left toe. The big man doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, though Adem Bona will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time due to Drummond being sidelined.