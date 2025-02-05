Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond Injury: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Drummond (toe) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Drummond appears likely to miss his eighth consecutive game Wednesday. He did return to practice Monday, but the 76ers appear to be taking a cautious approach with the big man. With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined Wednesday, Guerschon Yabusele could see a heavy workload and Adem Bona could pick up some minutes at center.

